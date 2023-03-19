WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU places 3rd in WBI

East Tennessee State dominated Georgia Southern to finish third in the Women's Basketball Invitational with a 96-49 rout of the Eagles on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

Journee McDaniel was 8 for 9 from the field, hitting all seven of her 3-point attempts, to finish with 26 points. Jiselle Thomas added 23 points, along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Courtney Moore added 17 points for ETSU, which finished the season with a 25-10 record. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) had five points and four assists, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) tallied four points for the Bucs.

