Local Briefs

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Local athletes choose college homes

Schools across the region had students who took part in the signing ceremonies on Wednesday to announce where they plan to continue their education and athletic careers.

In addition to Abingdon cross country standout Makaleigh Jessee choosing Tennessee Tech, other Falcons to commit include Landon Greer (baseball, Southwest Virginia Community College), Yenesaw Smith (golf, SWCC), Pickett Johnson (soccer, Warren Wilson), Dalton Minnick (wrestling, Averett) and Lauren Wimmer (tennis, Milligan).

Tennessee High signees include Riley Miller (soccer, Lincoln Memorial), Marley Johns (volleyball, Johnson University), Evan Bedwell (football, Pikeville), Austin DeGeare (football, University of Virginia's College at Wise), Lily Belcher (tennis, King), Andrew Dingus (baseball, Milligan), Braden Wilhoit (baseball, Milligan) and Kendall Cross (girls basketball, Montreat).

Twin Springs seniors Ryan Horne and Andrew Salyer signed letters of intent to play football at Campbellsville University.

Cannon Hill (Ridgeview), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview) and Connor Roberts (Graham) were among the signees for Emory & Henry College’s football program.

Hill was the Mountain 7 District defensive player of the year after racking up 117 tackles from his linebacker spot. He also had 712 rushing yards and 671 receiving yards.

Beavers had 43 catches for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 as one of the best pass-catchers in Southwest Virginia.

Roberts was the VHSL Class 2 state defensive player of the year after dominating up front and leading the G-Men to a 15-0 record and state title.

Lexi Ervin (Gate City) signed the women's basketball team at Milligan University on Monday.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 25 in G League

On Tuesday, Mac McClung (Gate City) earned a spot in the NBA's Rising Stars game.

On Wednesday, he simply rised to the occasion.

McClung went for 25 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block as the Delaware Blue Coats posted a 124-102 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

The 6-foot-2 second-year pro shot an efficient 11-for-17 from the field and did not commit a turnover.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Smiles for King

Tori Smiley scored 21 points to lead four King scorers in double figures in a 74-70 Conference Carolinas home win over Emmanuel.

Alexa Gramann tallied 13 points and seven boards, Le'Ajie Ellington contributed 10 points and Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) added 10 points, six boards and four assists.

Ashley Allen added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Tornado (5-16, 5-8), which snapped a six-game losing skid. King rallied from a 19-point first half deficit.

Wasps stung by Pioneers

Breanna Yarber scored 15 points and added six rebounds in Emory & Henry's 57-52 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Tusculum.

Emory & Henry (7-13, 4-8) also receiving nine points from Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens and eight points and nine boards by Emma Santoro. Amaya Lee, another Virginia High graduate, contributed six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Mars Hill stuns UVa-Wise

Mars Hill reeled off a 13-0 run over the game’s final two minutes to stun South Atlantic Conference rival the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by a 66-57 margin

Mars Hill (5-14, 1-10) had lost by 20 points to the Highland Cavaliers in the first meeting.

UVa-Wise (13-10, 4-8) received 11 points and 11 assists from Caitlyn Ross, but she shot just 4-for-18 from the field. Nia Vanzant added 17 points and six boards.

SWCC beats Catawba Valley

The Flying Eagles of Southwest Virginia Community College earned a 75-66 home win over Catawba Valley Community College, improving to 13-5 on the season.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry tops Tusculum

Grundy graduate Cade Looney led by five Emory & Henry scorers in double figures with 17 points in the Wasps' 90-68 South Atlantic Conference home win over Tusculum.

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) added 14 points, while Wasps (13-8, 5-7) also got production from Jalen Leftwich (13 points, seven assists), Micah Banks (12 points), Jake Moynihan 10 points, six rebounds) and Patrick Antonelli (seven rebounds).

UVa-Wise shoots past Lions

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean made all four of his three-point attempts to finish with 25 points in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 92-70 South Atlantic Conference home win over Mars Hill.

Calen Lightford added 16 points, Ben Bryson tossed in 14 and Luke Lawson had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (13-8, 6-6).

Haynes, King lift ETSU past Terriers

Jalen Haynes and Jordan King scored 22 points apiece in East Tennessee State's 77-52 Southern Conference home game victory over Wofford.

Haynes was 10 for 11 from the field, while King hit four 3-pointers and also dished out six assists for the Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6).

Jamarius Hairston added 12 points and Jalen Seymour pulled down 10 rebounds. Allen Strothers had five assists and Brock Jancek had eight boards.

Lions roar past Tornado

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays and Kenny Turner scored 17 points apiece, but Emmanuel built a 16-point halftime lead and finished off a 86-68 Conference Carolinas road win over the Tornado.

Brandon Lamberth added 14 points for King (5-15, 4-9), which got eight rebounds from Turner and three assists by Lamberth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU adds eight on signing day

After inking nine during the early December signing period, ETSU football head coach George Quarles and his staff announced they have landed eight more Buccaneers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

This group of eight signees includes three Cincinnati, two from Georgia, and one each from Tennessee, Louisiana and South Carolina. The positional breakdown consists of six on the defensive side of the ball and two offensive players, including running back Khalil Anderson, a transfer from Pittsburgh.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Tornado 11th in NCATA poll

The King University acrobatics & tumbling program will open the 2023 season ranked 11th in the National College Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches' Poll.

King (8-2, 7-1) was ranked ninth in the final rankings of 2022 prior to the Tornado falling in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Championship.

Defending national champion Baylor University is atop the poll with 32 first place votes. Gannon University is second with the remaining first place vote while Azusa Pacific University checks in at third. Quinnipiac and the University of Oregon round out the top five.

King is under the direction of first-year head coach Molly Hanley. The Tornado opens its season on Feb. 13 at Lander University.