Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise improves to 4-0

Bradley Dean (Gate City) canned five 3s and 21 points and Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 13 points and three 3s to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 84-60 win over Newport News-Apprentice on Saturday at the Prior Center.

Rron Ukaj contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Joe’l Pettiford had 10 for the Highland Cavaliers, who led 41-24 at halftime. Lawson dished out four assists in the win.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Cavs take down Trojans.

Katlin Burger scored 15 points to lead four UVa-Wise in double figures for a 4-0 start to the season with a 66-79 road win over Belmont Abbey.

Kaitlin Bailey and Josie Hester each scored 14 points, Nia Vansant added 13 and Caitlin Ross had 11 in the win. Ross also dished out six assists and Burger and Bailey had six boards apiece.

Bears roar past King

Brianna Dunbar and Jordan Weir scored 10 points apiece in King’s 79-54 non-conference setback at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Tori Smiley added seven points, West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West grabbed six rebounds and Ashley Allen had five for the Tornado (0-4), which turned the ball over 30 times.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Auburn, Glenvar win state titles

Auburn and Glenvar continued their runs as Virginia High School League volleyball dynasties on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Auburn (23-8) won its fourth straight VHSL Class 1 state crown with a 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Rappahannock. The run to the state title for the Eagles coached by Sherry Millirons included a quarterfinal win over Patrick Henry.

Glenvar (25-0) claimed its second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 triumph over East Rockingham. The Highlanders dropped just one set all season and have won 38 straight matches. They beat John Battle in the quarterfinals and Gate City in the semifinals.

York rallied for a 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11 win over Hidden Valley of Roanoke in the Class 3 title match. Hidden Valley opened regional tournament play with a win over Abingdon.