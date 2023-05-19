COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ryan McCarthy had three hits and Cameron Sisneros drove in three runs, but North Carolina-Greensboro scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat East Tennessee State 6-5 in a Southern Conference tilt at Thomas Stadium.
Sisneros doubled and drew three walks for the Bucs (25-26, 10-10) and Nick Iannantone and Ashton King had two hits each in the loss.
McCarthy scored twice for ETSU, which will conclude its regular season by hosting the Spartans at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kelsey Brown and Emma Ritter had three hits each to lead No. 24/23 Virginia Tech to a 6-1 NCAA Regional victory over Boston University in Athens, Ga.
Emma Lemley and Molly Jacobson scattered four hits for the Hokies (38-18), which will play No. 14/12 Georgia today at 1 p.m.
Vols' Gottshall no-hits Norse
Payton Gottshall threw a five-inning no-hitter and Zaida Puni hit two home runs to lift No. 4 Tennessee to a 12-0 NCAA Regional win over Northern Kentucky in Knoxville.
Tennessee (45-8) had 10 hits, including a triple and five RBIs by Jamison Brockenbrough. The Volunteers will play Indiana today at 1 p.m.
