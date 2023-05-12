COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Season ends for King

Jessica Campbell had two of King's four hits, including a double, in the Tornado's 3-2 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional loss to Columbus State (Ga.) on Friday afternoon in Dahlonega, Ga.

King, which defeated Lincoln Memorial earlier on Friday to extend its season, finishing the campaign with a 36-24 record, winning the Conference Carolinas regular season championship for the second year in a row.

RBIs by Campbell and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye in the second inning put the Tornado up 2-0, but Columbus State scored the final runs of the game, including two in the fifth to finish on top.

Lilly Million and Camryn Haag also had hits for King. Savana Luper took the loss in the circle.

King pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh in the win over Lincoln Memorial.

Carly Turner and Campbell had three hits apiece, while Lauren Lawson and Million drove in two runs each. Campbell scored twice and Dye had two hits, including a double for the Tornado.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU, Sisneros blast Keydets

Cameron Sisneros had three hits and scored twice and Noah Gent homered, drove in three runs and scored twice as well in East Tennessee State's 7-4 Southern Conference road win at VMI.

Nathaniel Tate improved to 7-4 on the season, striking out 11 and scattering four VMI hits in a complete game effort.

ETSU (22-25, 7-9) also got two RBIs from Skyler Cannady.