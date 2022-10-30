 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Briefs

Local Briefs

  • 0

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

Wasps win season finale

Olivia Haynes and Adrienne Harris each scored goals to lead Emory & Henry to a season-ending 2-1 home victory over Salem University (W.Va.) on Sunday. 

Natalie Capone and Adriana Regh combined for five saves in goals for the Wasps, which finished the campaign with 3-11-2 mark. 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Winless season ends for E&H

Spencer Scott had 11 saves in goal for Emory & Henry, but that was enough for Salem University (W.Va.) to defeat the Wasps 1-0. 

Jado Masambeta had three shots on goal for the Wasps, which finished the season with an 0-15 record. 

SUNDAY

People are also reading…

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Southwest Virginia Community College at Ferrum (Exhibition), 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise in the Buzz Off Invitational, Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts