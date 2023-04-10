COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps split with Lions

Jermie Greene Jr had three hits, including two home runs, drove in three runs and scored two to lead Emory & Henry to a 6-2 South Atlantic Conference win at Mars Hill on Monday.

Matthew Long also have three hits, including a home run and double and scored three runs for the Wasps (10-29).

Bryson Wagner and Hunter Kirkpatrick combined to allow just two hits.

Mars Hill won a slugfest in the opener, 20-12, despite three hits, including a home run and double by Cole Cunningham, and two doubles, a single and six RBIs from Wayne Mize. Tyler Bradley scored four runs in the loss.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Vikings committing for college level

Three Tennessee High senior student-athletes will National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. at Viking Hall.

They include Madison Blair (King University volleyball), Creed Musick (Pfeiffer basketball) and Evan Mutter (Carson-Newman baseball).

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Deadline approaching for nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence must have received by Wednesday, April 26.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Jaymen Buchanan of J.I. Burton was the 2022 winner.

The list of nominees will be published on Sunday, April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

WNBA

Hokies, Vol taken in draft

Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor was chosen by Chicago in the second round of the WNBA draft Monday night, while Tech forward Taylor Soule was taken by Minnesota in the third round.

It was the first time that two Hokies were chosen in the same WNBA draft. Traylor became the seventh WNBA draft pick in Tech history, while Soule was the eighth pick in team history.

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 overall pick, going to the Indiana Fever. Tennessee's Jordan Horston was taken by Seattle with the ninth pick.