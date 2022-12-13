Local Briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King observes Community Appreciation Day

King University will offer free admission to Saturday's basketball games with Mount Olive as part of Community Appreciation Day.

The King women will face Mount Olive at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU's Huzzie earns All-America honors

East Tennessee State defensive back Alijah Huzzie has been selected as a first team FCS All-American by the Associated Press.

Huzzie, a first team all-Southern Conference selection, had an outstanding season for the Blue and Gold where he totaled 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Three ink with Buccaneers

ETSU men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver has announced the signing of three new additions to the program.

ETSU got the signature of a pair of freshmen, 6-foot-11 Callum Richard (Gastonia, N.C.) and 6-5 Dante Oliver (Jonesborough, Tenn.), who is Oliver's son. In addition, the Bucs will add 6-4 junior college transfer guard Jaden Harris (Norcross, Ga.) from South Plains College. Oliver, who began his prep career at Asheville Christian, is playing this season at Dobyns-Bennett.