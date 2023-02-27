PREP TRACK & FIELD

Abingdon’s Odum wins state gold

Abingdon High School jumped to the top of the team standings after the opening day of the VHSL Class 3 girls indoor track and field championships on Monday and the leaping ability of Chloe Odum helped get them there.

The senior won the long jump for the Falcons, whose total of 20 ½ points has them ahead of Christiansburg and Heritage-Lynchburg – each with 12 ½ – entering today’s portion of the event at Liberty University.

Odum’s gold certainly gave the Falcons some momentum.

“It’s something I never would have thought a couple of years ago,” Odum said. “It’s sort of a surreal feeling. I’m super grateful.”

Odum’s top distance of 17-05 ½ outdistanced runner-up Ciarra Moore of York (17-04 ½) and third-place finisher Aurora Schwaner of Staunton (16-08) and there was some tense moments for Odum in the event.

“It really came down to the wire,” Odum said. “I messed up my ankle after my first jump. I had expected to PR possibly, but I was not able to do that. It was just a battle throughout the whole thing. I’m super happy with the outcome.”

Odum is a skilled athlete and the long jump is her specialty.

“Absolutely my favorite event,” Odum said. “Over the past year and a half I’ve really started getting into it. It wasn’t something I considered a strong suit of mine before then, but it’s been really, really cool for me.”

Abingdon’s 4x800 relay team of Josie Jackson, Amanda Ferrante, Aleah Dorn and Makaleigh Jessee finished as runner-up with a time of 9:47.50. A group of Tabb runners won the event in 9:45.74.

John Battle transfer Jada Samuel of Abingdon finished tie for fourth in the high jump (4-10) and qualified for the finals in the 55-meter hurdles.

Odum will compete in the 4x200 and 4x200 relays tomorrow along with the 300-mter dash. The Falcons are the favorites to win it all.

“I’m really excited for this team,” Odum said. “I feel confident that is something we will be able to do.”

Abingdon is the defending state champs on the boys side and the Falcons tied for fourth in the team standings with 12 points. Tabb leads following the first-day tabulations with 19.

AHS finished as a runner-up to a Tabb quartet (8:06.70) in the 4x800 relay as Teddy Pillion, Rives Boltwood, Bramley Childress and Jack Bundy crossed the finish line in 8:14.42.

Noah Gilliam of the Falcons was sixth in the shot put (46-02 ½) and Owen Barr was eighth in the triple jump with a top mark of 41-03 ½.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung drops 26

Mac McClung fired in 26 points as the Delaware Blue Coats posted a 125-124 NBA G League win over the Capital City Go-Go on Monday night.

The Gate City High School graduate shot 10-for-16 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line, while also recording five assists, two steals, one rebound and one turnover.

McClung’s deflection of an inbounds pass resulted in Jaden Springer (Tennessee) converting the game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds remaining.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King’s season ends

The ninth-seeded King University Tornado suffered a season-ending loss on Monday, a 94-73 setback to No. 5 Chowan in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament.

King (9-21) committed 23 turnovers, shot just 6-for-24 from 3-point range and was outrebounded by a 54-37 margin. Tori Smiley led the Tornado with 16 points.

Chowan (17-10) placed five scorers in double digits.