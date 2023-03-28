COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps stung by UVa-Wise

Eastside graduate Cole Harness and D'Sean Prinkleton each homered and drove in two runs each in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 11-7 home win over Emory & Henry College on Tuesday.

Nick Badgett had four hits and scored three runs for the Highland Cavaliers (13-20). Prinkleton also drew three walks for UVa-Wise, which had five doubles and two home runs.

Jake Taylor started and picked up the win, one of eight pitchers used by UVa-Wise.

Mason Lyda had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice for Emory & Henry (8-24). Tyler Bradley drove in two runs for the Wasps, which used five pitchers.

ETSU batters Radford

Cameron Sisneros and Noah Webb homered for East Tennessee in the Buccaneers' 9-4 non-conference win at Radford.

Cody Miller had three hits and three runs scored, while Sisneros drove in four runs. Four ETSU (12-11) pitchers scattered six hits.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Luper, Campbell rep King with awards

King University softball pitcher Savana Luper has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas and Tennessee Sports Writer's Association softball pitcher of the week.

Luper, a freshman from Salem, Va., made two starts for the Tornado, with a record of 2-0 and an ERA of 0.54. She threw a total of 13 innings, with 14 strikeouts and a batting average against of .111.

Jessica Campbell earned Conference Carolinas player of the week honors. A junior from Graysville, Tenn., Campbell batted .500 last week, with two home runs, 11 RBI, a triple and a double while also stealing three bases.

ETSU falls at Tennessee

Cameron Young had two hits and Sara Muir drove in two runs in East Tennessee State's 10-2 loss at Tennessee.

Brianna Bailey went the distance in the circle for ETSU (7-22).

McKenna Gibson led Tennessee with two home runs and seven RBIs. Payton Gottshall allowed just one hit in four innings for the Volunteers, which improved to 27-2 on the season.