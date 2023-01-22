Local Briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols still unbeaten in SEC

Rickea Jackson made a jumper and a free throw with 1 second left on the clock to lift Tennessee to a 65-62 Southeastern Conference win at Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

A 3-point basket by Sara Puckett with 40 seconds remaining tied the score at 65-65.

Tennessee (16-6, 8-0), winners of nine straight, was led by Puckett, who had 17 points, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, along with five rebounds.

Jackson contributed 15 points, while Jasmine Powell had five assists for the Vols.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King posts four champs in Georgia

The second-ranked King University women's wrestling team sent seven wrestlers to the Robert Horton Memorial in Franklin Springs, Ga. on Sunday. The Tornado returned home with four champions and six placers at the event.

Dianna Holmes (109 pounds), Danielle Garcia (116), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Chey Bowman (170) went unbeaten to earn meet championships.