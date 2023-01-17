Local Briefs

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays earns TSWA honors

King University senior Michael Mays has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) men's basketball Player of the Week after a dominating performance against North Greenville.

The Tennessee High graduate scored 30 points and pulled a then season-high seven rebounds in the Tornado road win over North Greenville. It was the 13th time this season that he scored in double figures, and was the second time this season that he scored 30+ points.

On the season, Mays is averaging 22.5 points per game, and is the Conference Carolinas leader in free throw percentage, where he is shooting 93.4 percent, which places him sixth in NCAA Division II. His points per game ranks him second in the conference, and eighth in the country.

Mays scored the 1,000th point of his career on Monday against Barton.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King's Kolikas grapples acclaim

After winning both of his matches via first period pin, King University senior Austin Kolikas has been named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week for the first time in his career.

Kolikas, who went 2-0 on the week, is 7-7 on the season, with five of those wins coming via pin. His quickest pin came in 52 seconds, which is third-quickest on the team this season.