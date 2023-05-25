Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Abingdon girls win region

Finishing first in eight events helped the Abingdon Falcons win the girls team title during Thursday’s VHSL Region 3D track and field championships in Roanoke.

AHS finished with a score of 135, 23 points better than runner-up and defending region champ Christiansburg.

Senior Makaleigh Jessee and junior Jada Samuel each won two events for the Falcons.

The Tennessee Tech-bound Jessee was triumphant in the 1,600 (5:11.72) and the 800 (2:22.81).

Samuel, a transfer from John Battle, won the 100 hurdles (16.21) and the 300 hurdles (47.61).

Cecilia Johnson (3,200, 11:46.91) and the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x.880 relay squads also brought gold medals back to Washington County.

Abingdon’s boys finished 23 points behind winner William Byrd’s total of 130.

Jack Bundy (800, 1:58.57) and 1,600 (4:23.41) was a double-winner, while the 4x100 relay team (43.97) and Rives Boltwood (9:40.57) were victorious as well.

Abingdon went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 and 3,200 on the boys side.

Boltwood (4:26.09) and Greg Poisson (4:29.84) followed behind Bundy in the 1,600.

Bramley Childress (9:42.75) and Posson (9:51.89) were closely behind Boltwood in the 3,200.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Kovacs falls in state tourney

Ellyson Kovacs of Tennessee High lost her first-round match at the TSSAA Class AA state tournament on Thursday in Murfreesboro.

Collierville senior Ella De Jesus earned a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Kovacs.