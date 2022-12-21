Local Briefs

PREP WRESTLING

Grundy leads Agie Skeens tournament

On the strength of 13 semifinalists, the Grundy Golden Wave opened up a 15-point lead on Ashe County (North Carolina) following the first day of the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling tournament.

Grundy has a total of 103 points with Ashe County (88), Glenvar (71), Eastside (66) and Graham (58.5) rounding out the top-five.

Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m. today with the finals tentatively set for 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Wave has three of the four semifinalists in the 215-pound weight class in Wyatt Bush, Luke Shelton and Talon Looney.

Bryce Looney (113), Blake Broyles (120), Brody Coleman (126), Carson Griffey (138), Adrian Gordon (144), Kendrick Matney (150), Carson Deel (157), Ethan Roberts (165), Ian Scammell (175) and Logan Looney (285) have also advanced to the semis for Grundy.

Eastside has five semifinalists, while Richlands (four), Patrick Henry (three), Tazewell (two) and Graham (two) also have semifinalists.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King's Corredor earns gold

King University women's wrestler Jessica Corredor won a pair of golf medals with a pair of wins last weekend in a Pan American qualifying event in Puerto Rico.

Wrestling at 50 kilograms, Corredor posted a pair of 10-0 technical fall victories. She topped Trinty Malave of North Central College and Paola Garcia.