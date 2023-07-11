PREP BASEBALL

Compton named VHSL Coach of Year

Lebanon first-year head coach Cody Compton has been chosen as the Class 1 baseball coach of the year by the Virginia High School League.

Compton guided Lebanon to the Class 1 state championship in his first season after replacing Doc Adams with the Pioneers, which won their second title in the last three years.

Lebanon sophomore pitcher Nathan Phillips, who pitched a no-hitter in the Pioneers' 7-1 state championship win over Auburn, was joined by outfield teammate Zach Hertig as an all-state first team honoree.

Lebanon was represented on the second team by pitcher Dagan Barton and shortstop Seth Buchanan. Eastside's Eli McCoy, Jaxsyn Collins and Tanner Perry were also second team selections, as was the Chilhowie duo of Dawson Tuell and Connor Smith.

Tyler Mason from William Campbell earned Class 1 player of the honors.

YOUTH SOCCER

ETSU's Yelton to direct soccer at Bristol Sportsplex.

The Bristol SportsPlex has announced that ETSU assistant soccer coach Matt Yelton will be its Director of Soccer.

Yelton currently helps his brother, Jay, as head coach of the ETSU women's program. Yelton started the women's program at King University in 1997, where he played and coached with Bristol SportsPlex owner Matt Lavinder. Under Yelton’s guidance, King fashioned a 54-40-5 record over four years.

“It is very difficult to find a high-level coach with experience as an executive at the highest level of youth soccer; Matt is such a person, and he has deep roots in East Tennessee,” said Lavinder. “Matt shares our passion and vision for player development and is enthusiastic about what we can build in Bristol.

“We’re dedicated to providing our kids with the best programs and top-notching coaching, which is where Matt comes in. We’re so very happy that he will be taking over the leadership of the soccer program and look forward to seeing it flourish under his guidance.”

After leaving King, Yelton also won 245 matches in 13 years, including four NAIA national championships at Lee University. He has also served as youth soccer coach for a highly-successful program in Chattanooga.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU's Emener drafted by Rockies

East Tennessee State junior left-handed pitcher Austin Emener was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday, making him ETSU’s 54th selection or signee with an MLB organization.

Emener completed his first season with the Bucs in 2023 after two seasons at the University of North Alabama. The junior lefty appeared in 15 games with eight starts, posting a 2-4 record and a 5.40 ERA over 53.1 innings. He ranked second on the ETSU pitching staff with 62 strikeouts.

Emener is pitching this summer for the Macon Bacon in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) and owns a 4-0 record and a 3.05 ERA over 17.2 innings. ETSU’s last draft pick came in the 2020 MLB Draft as Landon Knack was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round.

PRO TENNIS

Gille/Vliegen fall at Wimbledon

Playing for a third straight day, East Tennessee State alum Sander Gille and doubles partner Jordan Vliegen fell in the third round at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Gille/Vliegen, the 12th-ranked team in the tournament, lost in straight sets to American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, 6-3, 6-4.

Gille/Vliegen, who were expected to begin their Wimbledon run last Wednesday, were forced to sit until Sunday due to schedule changes from inclement weather. After cruising to a pair of straight-set wins in the first two rounds, the Belgian duo ran out of gas after playing for a third consecutive day.

This matched the deepest run at Wimbledon for Gille/Vliegen – who were coming off an appearance in the championship match at last month’s French Open. Gille won 72 matches and led ETSU to four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Conference Carolinas/SAC joins forces on mats

Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic Conference have unveiled the member institutions that will be participating in the inaugural year of women’s wrestling in the unique collaboration beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.

With the collaboration, member institutions from both conferences will be able to compete for a co-branded "South Atlantic Conference Carolinas" championship in women’s wrestling. The inaugural academic year of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas women's wrestling collaboration in 2024-25 will feature Emmanuel, Emory & Henry, King, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Olive and Newberry from the two conferences.

In addition, Allen and Bluefield State are joining Conference Carolinas as associate members and will participate in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas women’s wrestling.