PREP BASEBALL

Abingdon places 2 on team

Sophomore Jett Humphreys has been selected as a first-team member of the Virginia High School League's Class 3 all-state baseball team.

Humphreys was chosen as an all-large selection.

Second baseman Jack Ferguson earned second team honors for the Falcons.

Cave Spring's Trey Ludy earned player of the year honors. Trevor Ronan of Class 3 state champion New Kent picked up the coach of the year award.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucketneers back in TBT

The Bucketneers from East Tennessee State are set to make another run in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The Bucketneers, who are making their third straight appearance in the TBT, will be part of the Xavier Regional that begins on July 22.

The TBT is a $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks. The Bucketneers, who are 6-2 all-time in the TBT, have advanced to the Sweet 16 each season.

The Bucketneers are organized by former ETSU basketball player Dillon Reppart, and coached by current ETSU assistant coach Joe Hugley. Former ETSU players Isaiah Tisdale, Jordan Coffin, and Patrick Good will all serve as assistant coaches.

The roster includes former ETSU players Bo Hodges (2017-20), Jalan McCloud (2017-18), Isaac Banks (2013-2017) and Jalen Riley (2013-2015). Other Bucketneers include Jordan Bowden (Tennessee), KeyShawn Feazell (Creighton, McNeese State, Mississippi State), Antonyo Foreman (UT Chattanooga and Cal Berkeley), Jalen Johnson (Tennessee, Wake Forest, Mercer), Travin Thibodeaux (New Orleans) and Lamonte Turner (Tennessee).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU duo signs pro contracts

A pair of ETSU baseball alums have signed professional contracts as Marshall Awtry inked a deal with the Lincoln Saltdogs and Nathaniel Tate signed with the Gateway Grizzlies.

Awtry has played in three games for the Saltdogs. The Wilmington, Del. native is hitting .375 (3-8) with one home run, one RBI and two walks. Awtry recorded his first hit in his debut back on June 14 against Lake Country, while he went 2-for-3 with the home run and a walk on June 18 against Sioux City.

The Lincoln Saltdogs are a professional baseball team based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Saltdogs are in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball.

Tate made his debut with the Grizzlies on Tuesday night where he tossed three innings with five strikeouts in relief against the Florence Y’alls. The right-handed hurler allowed one hit and one unearned run.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team based in the St. Louis suburb of Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies are a member of the West Division of the Frontier League, which is a partner league of Major League Baseball.