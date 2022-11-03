Local Briefs

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon dominates 3D meet

Abingdon High School’s distance-running dominance continued on Thursday afternoon.

The Falcons swept the team and individual titles at the VHSL Region 3D cross country cham-pionships at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia.

Abingdon’s girls beat Christiansburg by 38 points as standout senior Makaleigh Jessee cruised to the individual crown in 18:45.70. That was nearly a minute better than runner-up and team-mate Josie Jackson, who clocked in at 19:43.91.

Jessee revealed via her social media accounts on Tuesday that she had committed to continue her running career at Tennessee Tech.

Cecelia Johnson (sixth, 20:22.01), Elaina Bakker (seventh, 20:26.88), Amanda Ferrante (10th, 20:52.23) and Aleah Dorn (15th, 21:54.24) also led the way for AHS.

Abingdon’s boys beat Christiansburg by 28 points with race winner Jack Bundy (15:56.69) set-ting the pace.

Rives Boltwood of the Falcons was runner-up in 16:04.66, while Gregory Poisson (fifth, 16:40.19), Bramley Childress (seventh, 17:05.99) and Henry Pillion (14th, 17:43.30) had top fin-ishes for the defending state champs.

The VHSL Class 3 state meet will be held Nov. 12 in Salem.

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

McClung makes Blue Coats debut tonight

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung begins his second season in the NBA G League tonight.

The 23-year-old guard is with the Delaware Blue Coats, a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate, and will be in the lineup against the homestanding Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m.

McClung’s team also plays in Greensboro on Saturday night.

McClung was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year after starring for the South Bay Lakers and also had one-game NBA stints with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

He took part in the Las Vegas Summer League, training camp and one preseason game with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors before being released and hooking on with the Blue Coats.

Coby Karl (a former NBA guard and the son of longtime coach George Karl) is Delaware’s head coach, while former University of Tennessee standout Jaden Springer is also on the Blue Coats’ roster.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King 10th in CC preseason poll

The King University men’s basketball team was selected 10th in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll as selected by the league’s head coach.

King, which finished 14-15, including an 11-13 league mark last season, was picked 10th out of 13 teams. UNC-Pembroke picked up 11 of 13 first place votes, with Emmanuel getting the other two.

King, which is beginning its third season under Jason Gillespie, will open its season on Nov. 11 by hosting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the Conference Carolina/SAC Challenge. The Tornado will host Carson-Newman in the same event on Nov. 12.