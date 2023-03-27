PRO BASKETBALL

McClung back on court Thursday

Mac McClung has been a leader the entire season for the Delaware Blue Coats and he is four wins away from helping the squad win the NBA G League title.

The former Gate City High School star returns to the court on Thursday when Delaware hosts either the Fort Wayne Mad Ants or Capital City Go-Go in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The contest begins at 4 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

Delaware (20-12) got a first-round bye after finishing second in the East this season under the guidance of head coach Coby Karl.

The first three rounds of the G League playoffs are single-elimination, while the finals use a best-of-three format.

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion, McClung has had another strong season in his second year as a pro.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 49 games covering the Showcase Cup and regular-season portions of the schedule for the Blue Coats.

He is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and will likely join the NBA Eastern Conference playoff qualifier when the Blue Coats are eliminated from playoff contention.