COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps sting Anderson

Jared Foley and Mason Lyda had three hits apiece and Lyda drove in three runs to lead Emory & Henry to a 13-8 non-conference road win on Friday at Anderson University in South Carolina.

Emory & Henry (1-3), which won for the first time this season, banged out 16 hits, including at two by the top six batters in the lineup.

Cole Cunningham drove in four runs for the Wasps, which scored four runs in the first inning and eight more in the fourth.

Tough day for Cavs

It was a rough outing on the diamond for the University of Virginia's College at Wise, dropping a non-conference home doubleheader to NCAA Division II No. 13 UNC Pembroke by scores of 33-3 and 17-2.

Kody O'Connor was 6 for 6, including four of Pembroke's 11 home runs, and also driving in eight runs for the Braves. Spencer Faulkner had three of seven Pembroke doubles and Will Hood added seven RBIs.

Morgan Miller and Dakota Sisson had two hits each in the loss. Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) drove in two runs.

Jacob Boyle drove in two runs and Cole Harness had two hits of UVa-Wise's four hits in the 17-2 loss. Christian Jayne had five of the Braves' 14 hits - which included three more home runs - and had four RBIs.

SWCC wins twice

Southwest Virginia Community College picked up a couple of wins, 4-0 and 3-2, at Combine Academy.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps swept in Florida

Emory & Henry opened its season in sunny Florida and dropped a pair of games in the Old Coast Classic in St. Augustine, Fla., falling to Flagier 7-2 and St. Leo 6-0.

Avery Atkins struck out nine in six innings in Emory & Henry's opening game loss to Flagier. Emily Scaggs had oe of the Wasps' six hits and also drove in a run.

Kylie Cundiff, Mackenzie Williams and Emma Anderson had hits in the Wasps' second game loss.

Long produces in UVa-Wise losses

Lebanon graduate had three of the University of Virginia's College at Wise's eight hits in an 11-8 non-conference home loss to North Greenville.

Megan Wilson and Brie Frazier homered for the Highland Cavaliers. Another Lebanon grad, Alivia Nolley, pitched the final two innings in the loss.

UVa-Wise (1-5) dropped a 15-3 decision in the nightcap despite a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored by Long. Sarah Barrett also had two hits in the loss.

Nolley took the loss in the circle. Wise County Central graduate Bayleigh Allison pitched the final two innings for the Cavaliers.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins fourth straight

Jackson Carroll had 17 kills and Warren Davis added 13 kills and seven digs in King's 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15 Conference Carolinas home win over Emmanuel.

AJ Drooker had eight kills and seven digs, Kellan Kennedy added eight kills and Jack Sarnowski contributed 45 assists and six digs for King (6-8), which has won four in a row and sixth in their last seven matches.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King pins Blues

King University won nine of the 10 bouts to pin down Bluefield State University 42-6 in a nonconference dual.

Austin Kolikas and Trent Mahoney had pins for King (11-9), which will wrestle next in the Super Region II tournament on Feb. 25 in Pembroke, N.C.