COLLEGE TENNIS

ETSU's Gille moves to fourth round in Paris

In a thrilling third round match that lasted nearly three hours on historic Court Philippe-Chatrier, East Tennessee State alum Sander Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen defeated another seeded team in three sets on Saturday at the French Open.

Gille/Vliegen took down No. 9 seed Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin en route to advancing to their first-ever quarterfinal match at Roland Garros. Gille/Vliegen – who earned straight-set wins in their first two matches – jumped out to the early lead after winning the opener, 7-5. From there, Gonzalez/Vasselin – who are both ranked in the top-20 of the ITA doubles ranking – took the second set, 7-6 (3), setting up the gut-wrenching finale in the third that was won by the Belgian duo in a 10-5 tiebreaker.

Gille/Vliegen advanced to their first ever quarterfinal match at Roland Garros and will now take on No. 14 seed Maximo Gonzales/Andres Molteni of Argentina, which upset the No. 2 overall seed in three sets on Saturday.

This marks the second career Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance for both Gille/Vliegen, as they reached the point at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Gille, who won 72 matches at ETSU, led the Buccaneers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12.