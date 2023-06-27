COLLEGE BASS FISHING
King duo snags event in New York
The King University duo of Landon Lawson and Hunter McClaskey won the Major League Fishing, Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament at Lake Champlain in New York on Sunday.
Despite motor issues, the tandem took the top spot by nearly one pound over 61 other boats.
Lawson, a senior from Lee High School in Jonesboro, and McClaskey, a senior from Elizabethton High School, lost their moto in the first hour of competition, forcing the pair to troll from that spot the remainder of the day. Not a problem, as the duo caught their limit of five fish and weighed in at 19 pounds, seven ounces to win the tournament.
The second-place team from the University of Vermont weighed in at 18 pounds, 13 ounces.