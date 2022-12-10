Local Briefs

PREP WRESTLING

Silver for Abingdon’s Hounshell

Abingdon heavyweight Kadin Hounshell led the local contingent in Saturday’s Indian Classic wrestling tournament at the Meadowview Marriott Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Hounshell finished as runner-up and was pinned by Eastern View’s Brayden Walker in 1:36 in the title match.

Castlewood’s Brad Steffey (195) and Patrick Henry’s Gavin Burke (285) had third-place finishes, while Castlewood’s Slade Castle (138) and Virginia High’s Kanaz Davis (145) returned home with fourth-place medals

Host Dobyns-Bennett won the event with 233 points, while Castlewood (12th, 55) and Abingdon (14th, 44) had top-15 showings.

GW’s Ward finishes second

George Wythe’s Jaxon Ward was a runner-up in the 113-pound weight class to lead the locals at Hidden Valley’s Toughman Tournament on Saturday in Roanoke, Virginia.

Ward was pinned in 3:06 by James River’s Brayden Forbes in the finals.

Sam Mello (132) of the Maroons finished third.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carson-Newman overcomes UVa-Wise

Luke Lawson (Eastside) led five UVa-Wise scorers in double figures with 19 points, but Carson-Newman was able to escape with an 81-77 South Atlantic Conference home win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday.

Bradley (Gate City) had 17 points and six assists, Calen Lightford and Rron Ukaj scored 13 points each and Ben Bryson added 10 points and six boards.

Lawson also contributed seven assists and four boards for UVa-Wise (6-3, 0-2). Ukaj also had six boards in the loss.

King dethroned at Emmanuel

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) scored 27 points, but King dropped an 89-81 Conference Carolinas decision at Emmanuel.

King (3-6 2-1) also received 11 points from Myles McCrary, nine points for Jaylen Bernard and eight points for Josh Jackson.

Kenny Turner added five rebounds and three assists in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lions roar past Tornado

Emmanuel jumped out fast, building a 47-20 halftime lead, to cruise to an 83-51 Conference Carolinas home win over King.

Le’Ajie Ellington was the lone King (2-8 2-1) scorer in double figures with 13 points. Jaden Potts and Jada Campbell (Virginia High) had six points apiece in the loss.

Eagles fly past Cavaliers

Josie Hester had 18 points and five rebounds to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 75-54 South Atlantic Conference decision at Carson-Newman.

Katlin Burger had eight points and Caitlyn Ross added 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven points for the Highland Cavaliers (6-3 1-2).