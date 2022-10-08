Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

Sixers acquire McClung

Mac McClung once starred for the Gate City High School Blue Devils and he soon will be wearing the uniform of the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired the 6-foot-2 guard’s G League rights from the South Bay Lakers on Saturday and they will reportedly assign him to their farm team in Wilmington, Delaware.

McClung was waived by the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 3. He had played for the franchise’s Las Vegas Summer League team and scored nine points in his lone NBA preseason game with the club.

“I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the move. “Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac and I think he’s an NBA player.”

It was not made known whether McClung will play in Philadelphia’s preseason games on Monday in Cleveland or Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Delaware Blue Coats open the G League season with games at Greensboro (Charlotte’s affiliate) on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

This is the fourth NBA organization for McClung in less than two years as he’s previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State.

He was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year while starring for the South Bay Lakers and also appeared in two NBA games last season.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Jessee wins Trailblazer Invite

Another race, another victory for Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee.

Jessee was the girls champ at Saturday’s Trailblazer Invitational in Gray, Tennessee, as she continued her stellar senior season.

Complete results were not available as of Saturday night due to a timing and scoring malfunction at the 50th annual event.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

East's Nelson contributes in King loss

Hailee Blankenship had 25 digs and seven kills and Riley Nelson (Sullivan East) tallied seven kills in King’s 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 Conference Carolinas loss at Francis Marion.

Gracie Love had six kills and Zephanie Snyder had five for the Tornado (9-11, 4-5). Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 24 assists in the loss.

Wolves sweep past Wasps

Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills and12 digs and Camden Jones (Virginia High) had nine in Emory & Henry’s 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 South Atlantic Conference loss at Newberry.

Libby Bickelhaupt had 14 digs and Paige Halcrow dished added 12 assists and nine digs for the Wasps (2-18, 2-10).

UVa-Wise swept by Anderson

Morgan Blankenship had five kills and Bailey Conner added four in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-18, 25-7, 25-17 South Atlantic Conference loss at Anderson.

Lily Gutierrez dished out nine assists and Kamryn Livingston had six digs for the Highland Cavaliers (4-12, 1-11).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King falls to Trojans

Veronica Roach and Brianna Sabitino had the lone shots on goal in King’s 3-0 Conference Carolinas road loss to Mount Olive.

Kristal Garcia had eight saves in goal for the Tornado (1-8-3, 1-4-3).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Mount Olive stirs past Tornado

Kenneth Walton scored for King, but the Tornado dropped 6-1 Conference Carolinas decision at Mount Olive.

Drew Ramsey and Pedro Herrera joined Walton with a shot on goal. Collin Teperino had five saves for the Tornado (2-7-2- 1-5-1).