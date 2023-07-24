COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King names new Hall of Famers

Four athletes and a volleyball team comprise the Class of 2023 for King University’s Hall of Fame.

Clarence Massie (men’s basketball), Javonte Ashford (men’s wrestling), Emily Martin (women’s wrestling), Pua Coffman Parker (women’s soccer) and the 2006 women’s volleyball squad will be inducted in a formal ceremony on Oct. 7.

A 1984 graduate of King and a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Massie averaged 16.9 points in two seasons with the Tornado.

Ashford was a member of King’s inaugural wrestling squad and was a NAIA All-American.

Martin was a three-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) All-American and was a national champion in the 109-pound weight class.

Coffman was a third-team NAIA All-American on the pitch and finished her career with 10 goals and 14 assists.

The women’s volleyball team from 2006 was led by Lauren Perrin (Tennessee High) and Angela Montreuil (Sullivan South) among others in winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles en route to a NAIA national tourney berth.