DRAG RACING

Doubleheader set for Bristol

Due to inclement weather, the balance of the 2023 NHRA New England Nationals will now be run as part of this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The first round of eliminations from Epping in Top Fuel and Funny Car will now take place during the second qualifying round in Bristol at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The second round of eliminations will run during the third qualifying session at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The semifinals will run between qualifying sessions on Saturday, with the finals of the NHRA New England Nationals in Top Fuel and Funny Car slated to run during the final qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In both nitro categories, the NHRA Challenge will run concurrent with the semifinals and finals on Saturday in Bristol, as a driver in each class will win twice on Saturday.