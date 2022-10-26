Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU picked 6th in SoCon
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team has been selected to finish sixth in the 10-team Southern Conference for the 2022-23 season.
Furman was selected by both the coaches and the media to win the SoCon title during the league’s media day in Asheville, N.C.
The Paladins were followed by Chattanooga and Samford as the top three teams in the league.
ETSU will open its second season under head coach Desmond Oliver with a Nov. 4 exhibition against Limestone. The regular slate tips off on Nov. 7 with a visit to Freedom Hall by Emory & Henry College.
ETSU's King earns all-SoCon honors
ETSU junior guard Jordan King has been selected for All-Southern Conference preseason honors.
People are also reading…
King, a third team all-SoCon selection last season, averaged 14.6 points and 3.0 three-pointers made per game in his first season for the Buccaneers.
Chattanooga’s Jake Stephens was the SoCon preseason player of the year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bucs picked 6th, 7th in SoCon
The Southern Conference preseason coaches and media polls have selected Mercer as the team to beat during the 2022-23 season.
ETSU, entering its first season under head coach Brenda Mock Brown, was picked to finish sixth by the coaches and seventh by the media.
The Bucs open the season on Nov. 3 with an exhibition with Mars Hill, followed by the daunting task of facing No. 1 South Carolina to begin the regular season on Nov. 7.
Mercer graduate student guard Amoria Neal-Tysor was selected the women’s preseason player of the year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Railsplitters swat Wasps
Adrienne Harris had three shots on goal and Kaleea Scales had two for Emory & Henry in a 4-0 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.
Natalie Capone had four saves for the Wasps (2-11-2, 0-9-2).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
LMU scores 13 on E&H
The first South Atlantic Conference season for the Emory & Henry men’s soccer team ended in a 13-0 loss at Lincoln Memorial.
Emory & Henry (0-14, 0-11), which trailed 6-0 after the opening half, will try to avoid a winless season on Sunday against Salem, W.Va.