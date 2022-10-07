Local Briefs

Cross Country

Trailblazer event today in Gray

The 50th Trailblazer Invitational will be held today at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.

Among the teams involved are Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan East, West Ridge, Abingdon and Union.

The girls varsity begins at 8:30 a.m., with the boys following at 9:15.

The Three Rivers Conference meet is slated for Oct. 17 at Steele Creek Park. The Big 5 Conference meet will be on the same date at West Ridge High School in Blountville.

Volleyball

Braves calm Tornado

Hailee Blankenship had 15 kills, 10 digs and five acces and Katie Harless dished out 29 assists in King’s 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 Conference Carolinas loss at UNC-Pembroke.

Hannah Rogers hdd 12 digs and Claire Wilson added 11 for the Tornado (9-10, 4-4)

Wasps stung in South Carolina

Julissa Hopgood had six kills and Payton Rolfsen dished out 13 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 South Atlantic road loss at Anderson (S.C.)

Libby Bickelhaupt added seven digs for the Wasps (2-17, 2-9).

Wolves howl past UVa-Wise

Kaylee Scarce had 22 kills and 16 digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 South Atlantic Conference loss at Newberry.

Bailey Conner added nine kills, Lily Gutierrez tallied 21 assists and Piper Suddeth added 15 assists. Hannah McAmis (Wise Central) had 11 digs for the Cavaliers (4-11, 1-10).