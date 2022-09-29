LOCAL BRIEFS

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan.

The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. The exhibition contest will be televised on NBATV at 6 a.m.

The teams play again on Tuesday in Tokyo as part of Golden State’s five-game preseason schedule that will see McClung attempt to land a spot on the opening-night roster of the defending NBA champs.

McClung was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year after starring for the South Bay Lakers. He played one game apiece with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers during his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-2 guard played with Golden State’s entry in the Las Vegas Summer League and averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

He has taken his game international in 2022 as he played a game last month in Colombia while representing Team USA in a qualifying round for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Coker stings Wasps in 5 sets

Payton Rolfsen had 19 digs and 17 kills and Virginia High graduate Camden Jones tallied 15 digs and 13 kills in Emory & Henry’s 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11 South Atlantic Conference loss to Coker.

Paige Halcrow added 24 assists and 11 digs and Marissa Snapp tallied 20 assists and 11 digs for the Wasps (1-15, 1-7).