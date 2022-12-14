Local Briefs: Appy League HOF inductees, McClung held to 2 points

BASEBALL

Leyland, Sabathia inducted into Appy League HOF

Jim Leyland and CC Sabathia comprise the Appalachian League Hall of Fame Class of 2022 as revealed in an announcement on Tuesday.

As a 26-year-old in the summer of 1971, Leyland’s first managerial job came directing the Appy League’s Bristol Tigers. He compiled a 31-35 record with a team that featured future MLB players Gary Christenson, Dennis DeBarr, Phil Mankowski, Tom Veryzer and Gene Pentz.

“I’ll never forget this group of boys,” Leyland told Gene “Pappy” Thompson of the Bristol Herald Courier after the 1971 season. “This is the first team I ever managed. These boys have to be special.”

Leyland managed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies in the majors, guiding the Marlins to the 1997 World Series title. He is the only manager to win a World Series title and a World Baseball Classic championship, the latter of which occurred in 2017 while skippering Team USA.

Sabathia went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the Burlington Indians in 1998, the first season in a pro career that would see him eventually win a Cy Young Award, a World Series title and be selected to six All-Star teams. Sabathia made one start against the Bristol White Sox in ’98, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts over four strong innings.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung held to two points

Mac McClung (Gate City) missed all nine of his shots from the field and finished with just two points on Wednesday night for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 120-117 NBA G League loss to the College Park SkyHawks.

McClung’s only points came at the free throw line with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter.

It was the fewest points the 6-foot-2 McClung has scored in two seasons in the G League. His previous low came on Feb. 13, 2021, when he had four points for the South Bay Lakers in a game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Eight points had been his previous low this season for Delaware.

McClung also had three rebounds, six assists and three turnovers on Wednesday in 22:11 off the bench for the Blue Coats, the G League farm team of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Delaware plays the Westchester Knicks on the road Friday night as McClung goes against James Akinjo, his former Georgetown University teammate, for the second time in a week.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps sting Pioneers

Jake Moynihan scored 15 points and Patrick Antonelli added 12 points, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds, to lift Emory & Henry to a 78-75 South Atlantic Conference road victory at Tusculum.

Emory & Henry (7-3 1-2) also received 12 points each from Malcolm Morgan and Jalen Leftwich. Antonelli dished out five assists and Cade Looney (Grundy) and Moynihan had five boards apiece.

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown added nine points.

SWCC wins big

Brennan Howard pumped in 22 points as Southwest Virginia Community College rolled to a 92-56 win over Mountain Gateway Community College on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles (7-2) also got a 14-point, 14-rebound performance from Tino Simon and 14 –points from Titus Cunningham, while Honaker High School graduate Trajon Boyd finished with 13 points and five assists.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wise wins in Puerto Rico

Alexis Warren for 8-for-8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, along with six rebounds, leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 57-50 win over Puerto Rico-Bayamon.

Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had nine points and five rebounds and Katlin Burger tallied eight points for the Highland Cavaliers (7-3). Caitlyn Ross added six points, eight assists, four boards and three steals.

Wasps frozen by Pioneers

Cold-shooting Emory & Henry made just 15-of-60 shot attempts in a 63-39 South Atlantic Conference loss at Tusculum.

Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee led the Wasps (5-5 ,2-1) with eight points and seven rebounds. Emma Santoro also had eight points and Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) added six points, eight boards, three steals and two assists.

Lady Vols top Knights

Jordan Horston had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Tennessee to a 99-64 homecourt destruction of Central Florida.

Justine Pissott added 14 points, Jasmine Franklin had eight points and 10 boards and Jillian Hollingshead added nine points for the Lady Vols (7-5), who will host No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

All 14 players scored for Tennessee.

ETSU wins clash of Buccaneers

Jiselle Thomas provided 18 points and five rebounds and Courtney Moore added 11 points and three steals to lift East Tennessee State past Charleston Southern 65-45.

ETSU (9-3) also received nine points from Nevaeh Brown. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) connected on a 3-pointer to finish with three points. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) added two points and two steals.

ETSU travels to UNC-Asheville on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ETSU hires Milligan as interim coach

East Tennessee State has hired Cheryl Milligan as the Buccaneers’ interim softball head coach, replacing Belinda Hendrix, who was relieved of her duties last month.

Milligan has 25 years of 25 years of coaching experience, including 18 years as a head coach – most recently spending the last four seasons at Army. She also served as a head coach at Tufts University.