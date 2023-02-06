Mac McClung had his second consecutive 22-point performance for the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday in their 110-99 NBA G League victory over the Cleveland Charge.
The former Gate City High School star also added two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover.
Jaden Springer (University of Tennessee) added 10 points for Delaware.
Jamorko Pickett led Cleveland with 27 points. Pickett and McClung were once teammates at Georgetown University.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Vols fall in Double OT
The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team lost its second Southeastern Conference game of the season on Monday, dropping a 91-90 double-overtime decision to Mississippi State.
UT (17-9, 9-2) had posted an 80-69 win over the Bulldogs in the first meeting between the teams on Jan 5.
The Lady Vols scored four points in the final 37 seconds of the first OT session, but could pull off no such drama in overtime No. 2.
Rickea Jackson led Tennessee with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Jillian Hollingshead added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Mississippi State (16-7, 5-5) was led by Jerkail Jordan’s 24 points.
Davis earns Conference Carolinas honor
Warren Davis of King University was selected as the Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball player of the week.
The junior from Mansfield, Texas, had 41 kills in three matches last week.
