Local Briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU ties school record

Nevaeh Brown scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lift East Tennessee State to a 69-52 non-conference win over Longwood at Brooks Gym on Tuesday night.

ETSU (11-2) tied a school record for most non-conference wins with 11. The previous mark was set in 1983-84, the first season the Southern Conference sponsored a women's basketball tournament. It is also ETSU's best start since the 1994-95 campaign.

Jiselle Thomas added 11 points and George Wythe graduate Meleah Kirtner contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bucs.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) hit three 3s to finish with nine points, and also had five boards for ETSU.