Local Briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yarber's 27 lifts Wasps past Lions

Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) scored 27 points and added 10 rebounds in Emory & Henry's 95-68 South Atlantic Conference home win over Mars Hill.

Hannah Spainhour added 24 points, while Emma Santoro (11 points, seven rebounds) and Brylee Jones (10 points and eight assists) also paced the Wasps (6-7, 3-2).

Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee tallied nine points, five boards, three steals and three assists.

Cavs fall by 1 to Railsplitters

Josie Hester had 22 points and eight rebounds and Nia Vanzant added 15 points in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 59-58 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Lincoln Memorial.

Caitlyn Ross added seven points, six assists and four rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (8-5, 1-3). Katlin Burger also had seven points and seven boards.

Potts shoots King to victory

Jaden Potts made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift King to a low-scoring 44-42 Conference Carolinas road win at Erskine.

The lead switched hands three times in the last 14 seconds before Potts put the Tornado up to stay.

West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West led the Tornado (3-11, 3-3) with seven points and six rebounds, while Jordan Weir also had seven points and seven boards.

Jada Campbell (Virginia High) and Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) had six points each. King defeated the Flying Fleet 71-50 in November.