COLLEGE BASEBALL

Five HRs not enough for E&H

Jermie Greene Jr. had two of Emory & Henry's five home runs, but the Wasps dropped a 14-11 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Limestone on Friday afternoon.

Greene, who drove in four runs, was joined in going deep by Wayne Mize, Cole Cunningham and Matthew Long. Mize drove in two runs and Cunningham scored three runs.

Noah Mazza tripled and scored two runs for the Wasps (11-30, 3-15).

ETSU clawed by Bears

Cody Miller had four hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs in East Tennessee State's 5-3 Southern Conference road loss at Mercer.

ETSU (15-16, 2-5) also received two hits from Tommy Barth and Justin Hanvey. Landon Smiddy allowed six hits and three runs over five innings to take the loss.