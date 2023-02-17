PREP WRESTLING

Grundy leads Class 1 tournament

A perfect start at the VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament on Friday at the Salem Civic Center all but assured the Grundy Golden Wave of state title No. 26.

All 12 Grundy wrestlers who qualified for the event advanced to today’s semifinals as the Golden Wave built a 2 ½ point lead (106.5-104) over Riverheads and that gap will widen today.

Bryce Looney (113), Brody Coleman (120), Blake Broyles (126), Dominic Ciolli (132), Carson Griffey (138), Shaiem Gordon (144), Carson Deel (157), Ethan Roberts (165), Ian Scammell (175), Ryan Campbell (190), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) all won their quarterfinal matches for the bunch from Buchanan County.

The semifinals are scheduled for 10 a.m. today with the finals scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Looney needed just 11 seconds to pin Parry McCluer’s Cole Chittum in his quarterfinal match. Scammell and Bush pinned their quarterfinal opponents by 53 and 40 seconds, respectively.

Riverheads has seven grapplers in the semifinals.

Rural Retreat has five semifinalists – Caleb Gibson (106), Parker Stone (120), Ely Blevins (132), Mason Via (150) and Joey Olender (175) – and the Indians are fifth in the team standings.

Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (113), Jaxson Guinn of Chilhowie (113), George Wythe’s Jaxon Ward (113), Chilhowie’s Nate Widener (120), Holston’s Merrick Kestner (126), Lebanon’s Colton Barton (126), Slade Castle of Castlewood (138), George Wythe’s Zane Perkins (138) and Logan Ward of George Wythe (165) are the area’s other Class 1 semifinalists.

All four semifinalists in the 113-pound weight class are from far Southwest Virginia. That includes Gibson, who is going for his fourth individual state title.

In Class 2, Wise County Central is third and Union is fifth in the team standings. Defending champion Strasburg leads.

Canaan Spears (120), Thomas Potter (165), Johnny Satterfield (175) and Zach Hall (215) are the four semifinalists for Union.

Owen Almany of John Battle (106), Tazewell’s Talan Hall (113) Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis (144), Tristan Hass of Graham (150) and Wise County Central’s Brady Sturgill (285) are the area’s other Class 2 semifinalists.

None of Abingdon’s four state qualifiers reached the Class 3 semifinals. Zachary Rasnake (132) and Michael Maxfield (138) are still alive in the consolation round.

NASCAR

Kligerman involved in Daytona crash

The Abingdon-based Food Country USA Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team ran in the top 10 early at the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona on Friday night, but a crash ended the race early for driver Parker Kligerman.

Kligerman, who ran with the leaders for the first 40 laps, was involved in a six-truck race started on lap 40 when Stewart Friesen spun in the backstretch after being nudged by Ben Rhodes and rammed into the wall. Kligerman did compete another five laps, but was listed as finishing 45 laps and in 32nd place when the race was delayed by rain on lap 73 with 27 laps to go.

Zane Smith was leading the race, followed by Tanner Gray when the race started after an initial 1 hour and 54 minute delay. More rain followed, causing the race to be called with 21 laps to go with Smith getting the win.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bucs blast Rockets in opener

East Tennessee State scored 13 unanswered runs to blast past Toledo 15-2 in the season opener at Thomas Stadium.

Tommy Barth and Ryan Enos each had two hits and three RBIs, while Walters State transfer Noah Gent drove in a pair. Enos had two doubles in his ETSU debut.

Landon Smiddy picked up the win on the mound.