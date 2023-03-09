PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 21 again

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 21 points for the Delaware Blue Coats for the second straight night as they posted a 127-112 G League win over Raptors 905.

He was 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line to go along with five assists, two steals, one rebound and one turnover.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Flying Eagles fall in Region 10

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 64-59 NJCAA Region 10 quarterfinal decision at Catawba Valley Community College on Thursday in North Carolina.

The Flying Eagles, which made the playoffs for the first time in program history - winning a postseason game on Monday - finished the season with a 19-11 record.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King loses 5th straight

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had three of King's nine hits in a 6-2 Conference Carolinas home loss to Southern Wesleyan.

Wes Bonney added two hits for the Tornado (8-9, 1-8). Bonney had a triple and Steele doubled, while Jakob Brown took the loss on the mound.

King was hampered by five errors in the field.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps double by Rams

Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street had three hits, including one of eight doubles for Emory & Henry, in an 11-0 home shutout of Bluefield College.

Street also drove in three runs, while Ashlyn Rachon drove in two for the Wasps (9-8). Lydia Taylor added two doubles, while MaKayla Dowdy was the winning pitcher.

King swept in Florida

Carly Turner had three hits, drove in two and scored twice in King's 9-8 second game loss at No. 22 Saint Leo University in Florida. Maggie Deel (John Battle) had a double and drove in a run in the 9-0 second game loss to the Lions, which improved to 22-3 on the season.

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts took the loss in the first game, while Madison Walter was the losing pitcher in the nightcap. Jessica Campbell scored three runs for King (12-8) in the finale.

King will remain in Florida for single games on Saturday and Sunday with Nova Southeastern University.