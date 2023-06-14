PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Dales, Webb earn all-state honors

Graham senior Ella Dales has been chosen as a Class 2 state first team honoree by the Virginia High School League. Dales led the G-Girls to the Southwest District and Region 2D titles before falling to Glenvar in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

Wise County's Central's Olivia Webb earned second team honors, along with teammates Geannette Boggs, Brylan Adkins and Rhiannon Barton. The Warriors advanced to the Class 2 state championship game, falling to Clarke County, which had the player of the year in Madison Toone, while Ray Hawkins was coach of the year.

Other area second teamers included John Battle's Taylor Wallace, Reagan Burchett of Marion and Graham's Hannah White.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU reveals kickoff times

East Tennessee State has revealed its kickoff times for home football games for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Bucs’ home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 when ETSU hosts Carson-Newman at 5:30 p.m. inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Following its lone night game of the year, ETSU won’t return to Greene Stadium until back-to-back home games with Mercer (Oct. 7) and Wofford (Oct. 14). Those two kickoff times will be at 3:30 p.m.

ETSU’s final two regular season home games will be played in November at 1 p.m. The Bucs take on VMI on Nov. 4 and close out the regular season with The Citadel on Nov. 18.

Vols learn 2024 SEC opponents

Tennessee football's eight 2024 Southeastern Conference opponents for the expanded 16-team league were revealed Wednesday night on SEC Network.

The Volunteers will host Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will travel to Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt and new SEC member Oklahoma in 2024. Dates of 2024 SEC games will be announced later this year.

In addition to its eight SEC contests, Tennessee will play four non-conference games with three of those occurring in Neyland Stadium. The Vols open the 2024 season at home against Chattanooga on Aug. 31, before traveling to Charlotte to face NC State in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept. 7. UT's other non-conference home games are Sept. 14 vs. Kent State and Nov. 23 vs. UTEP.

Tennesse will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

PRO GOLF

ETSU represented in U.S. Open

ETSU men’s golf alums Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk are set to tee off at the U.S. Open, which begins today North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club.

Power, who finished tied for 12th at last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., has won twice on the PGA Tour – the first coming at the 2021 Barbasol Championship and then again at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Meronk is making his second U.S. Open appearance as he made his debut in 2021 at Torrey Pines. Meronk, who has played in all four Majors, finished tied for 40th at last month’s PGA Championship.