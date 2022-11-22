Local Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

King picks up first win

Jhayda McKinney hit four 3s and finished with 12 points as King picked up its first win of the season, earning a 71-50 Conference Carolinas home victory over Erskine on Tuesday afternoon.

King (1-4, 1-0), which jumped out to a 20-4 first quarter lead, also got nine points from West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West and eight points, five steals and three assists by Le'Ajie Ellington.

Ashley Allen had six rebounds and four steals and Brianna Dunbar dished out four assists for King, which travels to Chattanooga on Saturday.

Wasps stop Crusaders

Brylee Jones scored 17 points and Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in Emory & Henry's 80-53 home rout of North Greeneville.

Emma Santoro added 10 points for the Wasps (2-2). Amaya Lee (Virginia High) had seven assists and Grace Glance contributed nine boards and six assists.

UVA Wise takes first loss

Katlin Burger tallied 17 points and six rebounds and Nia Vansant added 11 points in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 66-54 loss at Livingstone.

UVA Wise (4-1), which lost for the first time this season, fell behind 41-23 at halftime. Caitlyn Ross added nine points and eight assists and Josie Hester also had nine points and six boards in the loss.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

King men get first win

Brandon Lamberth scored 21 points and seven rebounds and Michael Mays (Tennessee High) added 19 points and five boards to lead King to a 92-88 Conference Carolinas home victory over Erskine.

King (1-4, 1-0) also received a double-double with 17 points and 14 boards by Kenny Turner. Jaylen Bernard and Darron Howard added points each for the Tornado.

UVa-Wise improves to 5-0

In what was an unofficial Eastside High School reunion at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on Tuesday night, Luke Lawson and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise were on the winning side in a 73-61 non-conference win over Alice Lloyd College.

Lawson went for 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist for the Highland Cavaliers (5-0), while Alice Lloyd (2-6) received two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist from Colyn Sturgill.

Lawson and Sturgill started alongside each other on Eastside’s 2018 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up squad.

UVa-Wise also got 12 points, five assists and five rebounds from Ben Bryson.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jamboree today at UVa-Wise

The annual Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree will be held today at the Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as fans get a sneak peek at some of the area’s top teams.

The schedule is as follows: Ridgeview vs. Lebanon (9:10 a.m.), Lebanon vs. J.I. Burton (10 a.m.), Marion vs. Ridgeview (10:50 a.m.), Marion vs. J.I. Burton (11:40 a.m.), Wise County Central vs. Letcher County Central (12:30 p.m.), Letcher County Central vs. Union (1:20 p.m.), Union vs. Thomas Walker (2:10 p.m.), Thomas Walker vs. John Battle (3 p.m.), John Battle vs. Twin Valley (3:50 p.m.), Twin Valley vs. Twin Springs (4:40 p.m.), Twin Springs vs. Tazewell (5:30 p.m.) and Tazewell vs. Wise County Central (6:20 p.m.). Each contest will consist of three eight-minute quarters.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Harding, Shupe among inaugural class

Former Honaker baseball coach Tom Harding and J.J. Kelly/J.I. Burton coach Mack Shupe are among 10 coaches who will be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA).

Harding finished 633-226 in 46 years at Honaker, becoming the VHSL’s career wins leader. His teams won four regional titles and captured the 2011 state championship. A member of the VHSL Hall of Fame, Harding led Honaker to more than 20 district titles. He passed away in 2018.

Shupe retired in 2020 after 40 years at J.J. Kelly and J.I. Burton high schools in Southwest Virginia with a lot of hardware. Eight state titles, to be exact, and three state runners-up. In all, Shupe went 631-173 in posting the second-most wins in VHSL history. Under his guidance at J.J. Kelly, the Indians won four straight state titles from 1981-84 without losing a game (83-0). More state titles came in 1988, 1989, 1991 and 1998 for Shupe, a VHSL Hall of Famer.

The coaches, which also includes former Virginia Tech coach Chuck Hartman, Virginia Commonwealth's Paul Keyes and former Liberty-Bedford coach Jim Cutler, will be recognized on Dec. 9 at a reception during the VBCA’s annual convention in Fairfax, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU's Huzzie earns honors

ETSU redshirt sophomore defensive back Alijah Huzzie was named a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS football.

The Buccaneer defensive back started all 11 games for the Blue and Gold this season. Huzzie had 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.

Huzzie also joined linebacker Chandler Martin as an All-Southern Conference first team defensive honoree. Running back Jacob Saylors and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber were first team offensive selections, while kicker Tyler Keltner was a first team special teams honoree.