Local Briefs

Local Briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

King rules over Chowan 

Abigale Jayne had 16 kills and Hailee Blankenship had 13 kills and three aces to lead King to a 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 Conference Carolinas victory at Chowan on Friday night. 

King (13-12, 8-6) was also received contributions from Kylie Love (23 assists), Gabri Puertas (31 digs), Claire Wilson (14 digs) and Lydia Buchanan (14 assists).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY 

Local grads compete for King 

Holston graduate Jordan Keith set a personal best time of 26.38.8 in the NAIA Appalachian Challenge in Knoxville.

Another local graduate, Mason Sanders (Sullivan Central) led the King contingent, finishing in 48th place. Keith placed 52nd for the Tornado. Josh Booher (John Battle) was third for King. 

Mandy Lowery (Sullivan East) placed third for the King women with a personal best mark of 19.27.4. Ashley Doyle (Science Hill) and Emily Ward (David Crockett) placed 1-2 for the Tornado. 

