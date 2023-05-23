PRO FOOTBALL

Cowden to be hired by Giants

The New York Post reported on Sunday that Lebanon High School graduate Ryan Cowden will soon be hired in an unspecified front-office role with the NFL’s New York Giants.

Cowden was most recently the interim general manager of the Tennessee Titans. He had been with the Titans since 2016 and has served as the director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel prior to his stint as GM.

Prior to that he was in the scouting department of the Carolina Panthers.

A four-sport standout at Lebanon, Cowden played college football at Wofford.

LATE MONDAY

PREP BASEBALL

Marion gets third in SWD

Kade Terry’s three-run double in the first inning set the tone as Marion recorded an 8-4 over Richlands in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament.

Jack Pugh and Brody Taylor added two RBIs apiece in the win, while Corbin Bade was the winning pitcher. The Scarlet Hurricanes head to Union on Thursday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament, while Richlands goes to defending regional champ John Battle.

Ben Hale and Conner McCracken each had two hits for Richlands, while Riley Perkins tallied two RBIs.