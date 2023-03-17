WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU rolls in WBI opener

Kendall Folley scored 24 points and added six rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to a 81-56 rout of Florida International in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Friday in Lexington, Ky.

ETSU (24-9) will face New Mexico State (17-16) today in the second round. The Aggies defeated Illinois-Chicago 51-41 on Friday.

Courtney Moore added 14 points for ETSU, which scored 32 second quarter points to build a 46-23 halftime lead over the Panthers (12-19).

Nevaeh Brown and Journee McDaniel tallied 12 points each for the Bucs. Jakhyia Davis led ETSU with seven rebounds, while Jiselle Thomas dished out five assists.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) scored three points and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) played, but didn't score.

