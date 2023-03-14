PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 27

Mac McClung pumped in 27 points as the Delaware Blue Coats took a 148-116 NBA G League win over the Texas Legends on Tuesday.

The Gate City High School graduate was 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line to go along with eight assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Delaware had six players reach double digits with Louis King adding 27 points and former University of Virginia standout Braxton Key scoring a dozen.

The Blue Coats have four regular-season games remaining and have already clinched a spot in the G League playoffs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps split with Wolves

Avery Adkins doubled, singled, drove in two runs, scored twice and earne the win in the circle in Emory & Henry’s 9-3 South Atlantic Conference second game victory at Newberry.

Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Wasps (17-12, 6-4).

Lydia Taylor and Mackenzie Williams had two hits each in Emory & Henry’s opening game 6-3 loss to the Wolves.

Tusculum freezes Tornado Tusculum scored seven runs in the final two innings to earn a 13-9 non-conference win in a cold, blustery afternoon at King.

Junior Renwick had four hits, including a double, and scored three runs for King (9-11). Connor Hyatt had three hits, including two doubles, and scored two runs, while Davis Hall (Tennessee High) tripled and drove in two runs.

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele scored twice in the loss.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins in return to court

Seventeen days since their last match, the King men’s volleyball were victorious in a five-set Conference Carolinas home thriller over Belmont Abbey.

Warren Davis led King with 25 kills and 13 digs, while Jackson Carroll and Kellan Kennedy had 10 kills each in the Tornado’s 23-25, 33-31, 25-17, 18-25, 15-13 win over the Crusaders.

Jack Sarnowski dished out 45 assists for King (10-12, 5-3). Carroll had eight digs, Aaron Milstead added six kills and two aces and AJ Drooker also had two aces.