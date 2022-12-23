 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is partnering with The Vein Company who is sponsoring 1,333 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Local Briefs

Local Briefs

  • 0

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

ETSU keeps winning 

Jiselle Davis recorded 23 points and seven rebounds and Jakhyia Davis added 15 points in East Tennessee State's 75-62 win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday night in Cherokee, N.C. 

The win sets a new single-season modern era record for the program with 12 non-conference wins, the most since winning 11 in the 1983-84 season. The Southern Conference began sponsoring a women’s basketball championship that same season.

Kendall Foley and Jayla Ruffus-Milner had 11 points each. Ruffus-Milner also had 11 rebounds. 

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) scored three points, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) did not score for the Buccaneers, who improved to 12-3 on the season. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

People are also reading…

ETSU adds nine on signing day. 

East Tennessee State University football head coach George Quarlesannounced on Friday the signing of nine Buccaneers during the December signing period.

The class features six defensive players and three offensive players. Of the six on the defensive side, two are defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs, while on offense, the Bucs are bringing in a running back, offensive lineman and wide receiver. Three players are FBS transfers and six are high school signees.

“We are very excited to add some new members to the Buc family,” said Quarles. “We were able to add some speed and playmaking ability on the perimeter, and some size and strength to the interior. Most importantly, we added some good young men to our program who also happen to be good players. We were able to address some needs as we continue to build towards the ‘23 season.”

The high school additions include: 

Ray Coney – 6’3” – 220 – Linebacker – Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield HS)

Brenden LeBlanc – 6’0” – 245 – Defensive Line – Marrero, La. (Brother Martin HS)

Christian Mathis – 5’9” – 170 – Wide Receiver – Marietta, Ga. (Marietta HS)

Robert McNeal – 5’11” – 170 – Defensive Back – Bowdon, Ga. (Bowdon HS)

Elijah Taylor – 6’2” – 215 – Linebacker – Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)

Braxton Wilson – 6’1” – 290 – Defensive Line – Fayetteville, Tenn. (Fayetteville HS)

The transfers include: 

Zach Borisch – 6’0” – 200 – Running Back – Kennewick, Wash. (University of Idaho)

Jamison Collier – 6’2” – 200 – Safety – Snellville, Ga. (Ohio University)

Luke Slusher – 6’4” – 285 – Offensive Line – Edgewood, Ky. (Western Kentucky University)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts