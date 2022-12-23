Local Briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU keeps winning

Jiselle Davis recorded 23 points and seven rebounds and Jakhyia Davis added 15 points in East Tennessee State's 75-62 win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday night in Cherokee, N.C.

The win sets a new single-season modern era record for the program with 12 non-conference wins, the most since winning 11 in the 1983-84 season. The Southern Conference began sponsoring a women’s basketball championship that same season.

Kendall Foley and Jayla Ruffus-Milner had 11 points each. Ruffus-Milner also had 11 rebounds.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) scored three points, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) did not score for the Buccaneers, who improved to 12-3 on the season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU adds nine on signing day.

East Tennessee State University football head coach George Quarlesannounced on Friday the signing of nine Buccaneers during the December signing period.

The class features six defensive players and three offensive players. Of the six on the defensive side, two are defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs, while on offense, the Bucs are bringing in a running back, offensive lineman and wide receiver. Three players are FBS transfers and six are high school signees.

“We are very excited to add some new members to the Buc family,” said Quarles. “We were able to add some speed and playmaking ability on the perimeter, and some size and strength to the interior. Most importantly, we added some good young men to our program who also happen to be good players. We were able to address some needs as we continue to build towards the ‘23 season.”

The high school additions include:

Ray Coney – 6’3” – 220 – Linebacker – Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield HS)

Brenden LeBlanc – 6’0” – 245 – Defensive Line – Marrero, La. (Brother Martin HS)

Christian Mathis – 5’9” – 170 – Wide Receiver – Marietta, Ga. (Marietta HS)

Robert McNeal – 5’11” – 170 – Defensive Back – Bowdon, Ga. (Bowdon HS)

Elijah Taylor – 6’2” – 215 – Linebacker – Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)

Braxton Wilson – 6’1” – 290 – Defensive Line – Fayetteville, Tenn. (Fayetteville HS)

The transfers include:

Zach Borisch – 6’0” – 200 – Running Back – Kennewick, Wash. (University of Idaho)

Jamison Collier – 6’2” – 200 – Safety – Snellville, Ga. (Ohio University)

Luke Slusher – 6’4” – 285 – Offensive Line – Edgewood, Ky. (Western Kentucky University)