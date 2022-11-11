Local Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

East’s Graybeal retires from coaching

Sullivan East High School revealed on Friday that volleyball coach Tracy Graybeal has an-nounced her retirement after 28 years on the sidelines.

Graybeal, who spent the last five seasons at Sullivan East, won more than 500 matches with the Patriots and Sullivan Central, where she spent 17 seasons.

One of the most successful volleyball coaches in the region, Graybeal was a three-time North-east Tennessee Coach of the Year, along with winning five district and regional titles, three conference crowns, four substate and four state tournament appearances.

She led Sullivan East to district, region and substate victories in 2021 in leading the Patriots to a fifth place finish in the state tournament.

“Sullivan East High School is thankful for the five years we were able to have Tracy Graybeal as our head volleyball coach” stated Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare, in a press release. “We have a proud tradition of excellence in our volleyball program at Sullivan East and Coach Graybeal just added to that strong foundation. We are all better because of her.”

Graybeal will continue to serve as an English teacher at East.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Castlewood, Holston athletes sign

Holston’s Bailey Widener and Castlewood’s Bri Phillips made their college choices official on Friday.

Widener inked with the women’s hoops team at Bluefield University, while Phillips will play golf at Southwest Virginia Community College.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU tops Ervin, Elon

Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes scored 17 points, DeAnthony Tipler added 15 and Jordan King had 12 in East Tennessee State’s 77-64 win Elon in the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.

ETSU (2-0), which led 39-31 at halftime, also received 13 rebounds and eight points from Josh Taylor and eight pointsfrom Jaden Seymour.

Gate City graduate Zak Ervin hit three 3s to finish with 11 points for Elon.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Limestone digs past King

Jhayda McKinney hit five 3s to finish with 17 points and Brianna Dunbar added 13 points in King’s season-opening 66-54 Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge loss at Converse University in Spartanburg, S.C.

Ashley Allen added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Tornado (0-1), which will play Lin-coln Memorial today at 2 p.m.

ETSU tops Bonnies

Temple University transfer Jiselle Thomas scored 32 points and Nevaeh Brown added 13 points to lead ETSU to a 66-58 road victory over St. Bonaventure.

Pepperdine transfer Jayla Ruffus-Milner pulled down 12 rebounds and McDaniel Journee added seven points and 12 boards for the Buccaneers (1-1), which bounced back from a 70-point loss to South Carolina.

Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) had three rebounds and a steal for the Bucs.

Kitley paces Hokies past Bison

Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the No. 13 Hokies past Bucknell 67-41 at Cassell Coliseum.

Georgia Amoore scored 11 points for Virginia Tech, which won despite shooting just 38.1 per-cent from the field. The Hokies did make 14-of-18 from the free throw line.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Season ends for Tornado

Hailee Blankenship had 17 kills and Claire Wilson tallied 18 digs, but King dropped a 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22 Conference Carolinas tournament decision to Mount Olive.

King, which finished its season with a 15-16 record, also received 18 assists from Abingdon graduate Katie Harless and five blocks by Abigail Belcher.

LATE THURSDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 13 in loss

Mac McClung scored 13 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday night in their 120-116 NBA G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

The former Gate City High School standout was 5-for-12 from the field – including 1-for-5 from 3-point range – and made one of his two free throws. McClung also had seven assists, three rebounds and two turnovers.

He’ll be back on the court today at 6 p.m. against Capital City.

Jaden Springer (Tennessee) led Delaware with 28 points and three steals.