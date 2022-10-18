 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

PREP FOOTBALL

Auburn cancels remainder of season

The Auburn High School Eagles have canceled the remainder of their football season after the roster dwindled to the point of not having enough players to safely continue.

Auburn had Mountain Empire District games remaining with Galax (Oct. 21), Giles (Oct. 28) and George Wythe (Nov. 4). The Eagles also folded their program prematurely in 2021.

Auburn’s 2022 season came to a close with an 0-5 record.

The Eagles are the third school west of Roanoke to not be able to finish the football season this fall as Twin Valley and Bland County had been forced to take that route as well.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Lewis scores in King loss

Anita Lewis scored her first career goal in King’s 7-1 Conference Carolinas loss at North Greenville on Tuesday.

Georgia Fisher joined Lewis with a shot on goal for the Tornado (1-11-3, 1-7-3), while Kristal Garcia had seven saves in goal.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Crusaders rule over King

North Greenville out-shot King 19-2, including 11-1 on shots on goal, in a 6-0 Conference Carolinas shutout of the Tornado.

King (2-10-2, 1-8-1) had one shot on goal by Kenneth Walton. Collin Taperino and Anthony Bernardi combined for five saves.

