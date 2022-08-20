LOCAL BRIEFS: THS girls take two soccer wins in Gatlinburg

The Tennessee High girls won their bracket in the Smoky Mountain Soccer Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Saturday as the Vikings took a 6-0 win over Stone Memorial and a 6-1 win over Kingston while settling for a 0-0 tie against Lakeway Christian.

In the win over Stone Memorial, the Vikings were led by Abby Littleton’s three goals as Aryanna Patterson, Reese Marshall and Lana Lavinder each had a goal. Patterson and Riley Miller each had two assists.

Miller had three goals and an assist against Kingston as Lavinder, Patterson and Littleton had goals. Lavinder had four assists.

Bridget Flaherty had two shutouts on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

THS wins three matches in Invite

Tennessee High took three straight matches to open the day before falling to eventual tournament champion and defending Class A state champion South Greene at the Cyclone Invitational on Saturday in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

THS (6-1) opened pool play with a 25-10, 25-7 victory over West Greene then defeated Anderson County 25-13, 25-9 in a rematch of last season’s substate clash. The Vikings then downed Unicoi County 25-5, 25-12. The Vikings then fell to South Greene, 25-20, 25-19.

For the day, Sophie Meade led the offense with 28 kills and also had 11 digs. Ashton Blair had 18 kills, 26 assists, and 10 digs while her sister Madison added 13 kills and 15 digs. Sydnee Pendland had 20 digs and 5 assists while freshman setter Bree Adams handed out 32 assists and had 11 digs.