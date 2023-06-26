APPALACHIAN LEAGUE

State Liners’ Oblas earns honors Bristol State Liners outfielder Trey Oblas has been chosen as the Appalachian League Hitter of the Week.

Oblas, a rising sophomore at Grayson College in Texas, batted 529 (9-for-17) with two home runs, three doubles and six RBIs in five games last week for the State Liners.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King duo nominated for reward

A pair of King University athletes are finalists for the Conference Carolinas athlete of the year awards.

King softball standout Jessica Campbell is King’s nominee for the Herff Jones Female Athlete of the Year, one of 12 to be under consideration for the award.

Warren Davis, a talented men’s volleyball player for the Tornado, is one of 10 nominees for the Herff Jones Male Athlete of the Year.

Each Conference Carolinas school was able to nominate one athlete for each of the two awards.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

ETSU to drop men’s indoor track

Effective immediately, East Tennessee State University will no longer offer opportunities for students to compete in men’s indoor track & field. Current and prospective student-athletes affected by the decision were notified earlier today.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard ‘Doc’ Sander said. “But we have to make tough decisions sometimes to ensure we are providing the best possible experiences for our student athletes as a whole and preserving the standard of excellence of our athletics programs.”

In their communication with students, ETSU athletics administrators cited the need to focus limited financial and human resources and align athletics offerings with the shifting makeup of the student body in order to comply with Title IX regulations. Title IX mandates that universities offer athletics opportunities for both sexes in proportion to enrollment demographics. Over the past few years, men have constituted a decreasing percentage of the ETSU’s overall enrollment, a trend observed at universities nationwide.

The decision does not affect the entirety of the men’s track and field program at ETSU. Men’s outdoor track & field and cross-country events will continue as usual. Women’s indoor track & field also is unaffected.