LOCAL BRIEFS: King’s Trueba qualifies for NCAA nationals

King University junior golfer Samuel Trueba defeated Patrick Poate of West Florida on the first playoff hole to qualify for the NCAA Division II Championships.

A native of Spain and transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba fired a 6-under 210 to finish in a tie for third place at the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regionals completed on Saturday at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.

Trueba had rounds of 69, 72 and 69 to finish seven strokes behind A.J. Ewart of Barry and one shot behind second place Austin Fulton of West Georgia. He was one of four players tied for third, and he proceeded to defeat Poate to join Fulton at the NCAA Division II nationals, slated to be held on May 16-20 in Detroit.

King finished 16th out of 20 in the team competition, firing a 17-over 881. Limestone won the team title by 10 strokes over Barry.

Alex Bradford (T62), Asmund Norum (T75), Jeffrey Perez (T68) and Jose Luis Garcia Jimenez (T93) were also part of the Tornado’s first-ever trip to the NCAA regionals.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King duo qualifies for Pan American games

A pair of King University women’s wrestlers qualified for the Team USA U20 national team after their efforts at the USA Wrestling USMC Women’s National Championships that was completed on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Freshman Sage Mortimer placed second in the 50-kilogram weight class, while sophomore Melanie Mendoza was third at 55 kilograms, earning their opportunity compete in the Pan American Championships on July 8-10 in Oaxtapec, Mexico

Freshman Samara Chavez also completed in Texas, placing fourth at 50 kilograms.

EQUESTRIAN

Intermont Equestrian claims IHSA national title

Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College captured the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Collegiate Cup as national champions for the second straight time in a three-day event that concluded on Saturday in Harrisburg, Pa.

Intermont Equestrian, which also won the Collegiate Cup the last time it was held in 2019, also won IHSA titles at Virginia Intermont College in 2004-2005 and 2007.

Leading the Wasps was a pair of freshmen, Kendall Madison, who was the lone overall winner of an event for Emory & Henry, while Maddie Whitley had a second place finish. A pair of seniors, Makalyn Williams and Emilie Fink, galloped to third and fourth place finishes, respectively.

The Intermont Equestrian program has won 22 national championships since its establishment under Virginia Intermont College. With the closure of VI in the spring of 2014, Emory & Henry took over the program and has won two IHSA National Championships and three Intercollegiate Dressage Association titles.