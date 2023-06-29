MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to open season with King

New East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Brooks Savage has announced that the Buccaneers will open the 2023-24 season by hosting King University on Nov. 6 at Freedom Hall.

These clubs have played 36 times since 1920, with the Buccaneers holding 21-15 edge, winning the last 11 in a row. The last meeting was in 2004.

Other non-conference games on the ETSU slate include Elon, Butler, Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, Delaware, Kansas City, Utah State and East Carolina.

Savage, who replaced Desmond Oliver as head coach, takes over a program that finished 15-17 last season, including a 7-11 mark in the Southern Conference.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to open season at Kentucky

The ETSU women’s basketball team will open the 2023-24 season in the same city it ended last year’s historical run, as the Buccaneers will play their season opener at the University of Kentucky.

Due to renovations taking place inside Memorial Coliseum, the Nov. 7 game will either be played in Rupp Arena or at Transylvania University.

This will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 2013. ETSU defeated Kentucky inside Memorial Coliseum, 59-50, in 2008.

ETSU will be looking to knock off a Power-5 program for the third time in the last five seasons as the Bucs defeated Vanderbilt last season and knocked off Wake Forest in 2019-20.

The Bucs are coming off a historical season a year ago where the Blue & Gold won a school-record 25 games en route to posting the largest turnaround in NCAA Division I basketball last season. ETSU, who finished third in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, improved its win total by 19 games from the 2021-22 season.