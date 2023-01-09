Local Briefs: E&H's Yarber earns SAC honor

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yarber earns SAC honor

Emory & Henry College redshirt freshman Breanna Yarber earned South Atlantic Conference player of the week honors.

Yarber, who played three seasons of high school hoops at Patrick Henry and her senior year at Sullivan Central, averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds last week as E&H (6-7) split games with Concord and Mars Hill.

For the season, she is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Cavs dig past Limestone

Katlin Burger scored 26 points and added nine rebounds to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 73-68 South Atlantic Conference victory on Monday at the Prior Center.

UVa-Wise (10-5, 2-3), which overcame a five-point halftime lead, also received 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Nia Vanzant and 14 points, nine assists and seven boards by Caitlyn Ross.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Mortimer earns NWCA monthly award

King University women’s wrestler Sage Mortimer has earned her second The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Wrestler of the Month honor, and first this season.

Mortimer went 9-0 in December and defeated three ranked opponents to earn her first NWCA National Wrestler of the Month honor of the season.

She won her first monthly award last season.