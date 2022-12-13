Livingston's 38 lifts Boone past Patriots

GRAY, Tenn. – Jamar Livingston couldn’t beat Sullivan East by himself, but there have been moments during the past week when it seemed as if he could.

A week after scoring 41 points in Daniel Boone’s 77-74 victory at East, Livingston scored 38 points in the opening 23 minutes before spectating during the fourth quarter of an 88-51 Trailblazers victory Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.

In the girls game, freshman wing Andrea Flores scored 27 points to lead Boone to a 70-51 victory.

Livingston, a 6-foot-4 senior wing, piled up points from all over the court. He riled up the student section with a slam dunk and even had the old-timers smiling when his behind-the-back, 18-foot pull-up sent a defender sliding on his butt in the opposite direction while the ball swished through the net.

Livingston, who transferred from Science Hill this past summer, got similar crowd reaction with a dunk last year for the Hilltoppers.

“I’d say it was kind of similar to when the crowd went wild when I had a put-back dunk last year,” Livingston said. “I honestly really didn’t even see it.”

Livingston made six of Boone’s 16 shots from 3-point range. He now has 1,824 career points. His father Keilian scored 1,892 points for Snyder at Boone some 30 years ago.

Livingston scored 22 while helping Boone bolt to a 47-24 halftime lead.

“Jamar can play,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We’re getting him off the ball a little bit, trying to make it easier for him. He’s starting to buy in to what we’re trying to do. He’s under control. He understands. His body control is really good.”

Boone also got 16 points from 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Clay Rowland, who made four 3-pointers.

“He’s really helping us,” Livingston said. “He works his butt off.”

Henry Hamlin, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, added 10 points for Boone (3-2).

The Patriots (6-6) got 21 points from 6-foot-2 junior guard Drake Fisher and 13 from 6-foot-4 sophomore post Corbin Laisure.

“Boone played great,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “All the credit to those guys.”

The Patriots will visit North Greene on Friday. Boone will host Unicoi County on Thursday.

GIRLS

Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 51

Flores scored 19 of her 27 in the first half to help the Trailblazers (8-3) build a 33-25 halftime lead. The ‘Blazers opened the second half with a 9-0 run that included five more points from Flores and Boone led by double digits the final 15-plus minutes.

Flores, who’s been battling illness, also rotated well defensively after a skip pass to block a 3-point attempt.

“She came out and made a humongous block,” Boone coach Justin Humphries said. “She came out of nowhere. She came to the bench and I said, ‘I don’t care how many you scored, that was your best play of the night.’”

The Patriots (5-8) got 30 points from Jenna Hare, who is closing in on 1,000 career rebounds after recently exceeding 2,000 career points.

“Hare’s so good,” Humphries said. “She can score and she’s great passing the ball whenever you try to double-team her. And you put your hand down for a second and she’s splashing a ‘three’ on you. I know she got a lot but I felt like we did a pretty good job on her.”

Kyleigh Bacon scored 20 points for Boone.

East got beat in transition frequently, including a number of times after baskets by Boone.

“We make way too many turnovers and we don’t communicate on defense,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “When we got things organized on the defensive end we really did a pretty good job. And then offensively we did some good things too. …

“I thought they did a really good job on Jenna and she still had 30.”